Cardi B takes a stand against "male-dominated football industry" in new Super Bowl ad

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has partnered with NYX cosmetics to send out an important message with a spicy new ad that will air during Super Bowl LVIII!

NYX cosmetics dropped a teaser for its Super Bowl add that features Cardi B. © Screenshots/Instagram/nyzcosmetics

NYX Cosmetics announced Thursday that Cardi B will star in the cosmetic company's first-ever Super Bowl ad.

The spot will "tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry with Cardi Band powerful women at the forefront," per a press release.

The spot features the group's Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss and aims to "leave audiences laughing" with "a humorous look at the extreme plumping sensation of the gloss."

NYX cosmetics shared a 15-second teaser featuring the WAP rapper, who delivers her famous "That's suspicious, that's weird," catchphrase before applying the gloss and adding, "Freaky!"