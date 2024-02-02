Cardi B takes a stand against "male-dominated football industry" in new Super Bowl ad
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has partnered with NYX cosmetics to send out an important message with a spicy new ad that will air during Super Bowl LVIII!
NYX Cosmetics announced Thursday that Cardi B will star in the cosmetic company's first-ever Super Bowl ad.
The spot will "tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry with Cardi Band powerful women at the forefront," per a press release.
The spot features the group's Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss and aims to "leave audiences laughing" with "a humorous look at the extreme plumping sensation of the gloss."
NYX cosmetics shared a 15-second teaser featuring the WAP rapper, who delivers her famous "That's suspicious, that's weird," catchphrase before applying the gloss and adding, "Freaky!"
This is Cardi B's first beauty partnership
NYX cosmetics is releasing a new exclusive shade of its plumping gloss, called Cherry Spice, which Cardi B will model in the Super Bowl ad.
Cardi isn't new to being the face of a brand. In October, the Bongos' rapper showed her curves for Kim Kardashian's SKIMs. She's also the face of her own boozy whipped cream, Whip Shots.
Cardi B and NYX Cosmetics' Super Bowl ad will be coming to a screen near you on Sunday, February 11, and the lip gloss is available at the company's website.
Cover photo: Screenshots/Instagram/nyzcosmetics