Cardi B shows love to her fans after ruling the stage at TikTok's live event
Mesa, Arizona - Fresh off her big breakup, Cardi B basked in the love of her fans as she shared clips from her TikTok's inaugural In the Mix event in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday.
The newly-single star gave a high-energy performance at the social media giant's first ever live event.
The Bongos rapper was one of many headliners at event, which also streamed globally on TikTok Live.
Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth were also there, while attendees were treated to sets from rising stars Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.
Cardi, meanwhile, took to Instagram to share snaps and words of thanks for her adventures over the last few weeks.
"West coast it’s been real," Cardi gushed and continued, "Thank you TikTok for having me …Thank you to my team and thank you to my fans …y’all owe me nothing."
Cardi B paints the town red at TikTok show
Over nine million viewers tuned in to TikTok Live to watch Cardi B's performance at In the Mix. She sparkled on stage in a blood-red bell-bottom pantsuit, red nails, and long locks.
Cardi also shared pics of her sleek fashion-forward street wear look, complete with a short wig and billowy jeans.
The Bodak Yellow artist has been busy on the West Coast, wowing in her runway debut for Balenciaga in LA at the beginning of December.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B