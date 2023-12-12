Cardi B shows love to her fans after ruling the stage at TikTok's live event

Mesa, Arizona - Fresh off her big breakup, Cardi B basked in the love of her fans as she shared clips from her TikTok's inaugural In the Mix event in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday.

Cardi B thanked her fans for her their support at TikTok's inaugural In the Mix event in Mesa, Arizona. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

The newly-single star gave a high-energy performance at the social media giant's first ever live event.

The Bongos rapper was one of many headliners at event, which also streamed globally on TikTok Live.

Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth were also there, while attendees were treated to sets from rising stars Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

Cardi, meanwhile, took to Instagram to share snaps and words of thanks for her adventures over the last few weeks.

"West coast it’s been real," Cardi gushed and continued, "Thank you TikTok for having me …Thank you to my team and thank you to my fans …y’all owe me nothing."