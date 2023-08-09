Cardi B shows off her stunning natural hair and offers fans a tempting tutorial!

New York, New York - Cardi B took to Twitter Tuesday to flaunt her hip-length natural hair and offered to make a tutorial for her hair oil recipe!

Cardi B loves to wear bold wigs, but she's also got long beautiful locks that she showed off on Instagram! © https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1689108206243680256

Fashionista Cardi B loves to rock wild looks crowned with bold wigs and colorful hairpieces, but the Bodak singer has luscious locks over her very own.

In her latest Twitter post, Cardi B shared a mirror selfie featuring her very long natural hair, which flows all the way down to her waist.

"My hair has grown sooooo much!!!" she wrote in the caption.

"Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!"

The likes poured in for Cardi's post and judging by the response, there's plenty of interest in what she's offering.