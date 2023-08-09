Cardi B shows off her stunning natural hair and offers fans a tempting tutorial!
New York, New York - Cardi B took to Twitter Tuesday to flaunt her hip-length natural hair and offered to make a tutorial for her hair oil recipe!
Fashionista Cardi B loves to rock wild looks crowned with bold wigs and colorful hairpieces, but the Bodak singer has luscious locks over her very own.
In her latest Twitter post, Cardi B shared a mirror selfie featuring her very long natural hair, which flows all the way down to her waist.
"My hair has grown sooooo much!!!" she wrote in the caption.
"Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!"
The likes poured in for Cardi's post and judging by the response, there's plenty of interest in what she's offering.
Is Cardi B getting into the beauty product industry?
If the tweet replies are anything to go by, Cardi's homemade hair oil would quickly sell out.
"Yesss! Girl you know we want it!!" one user wrote, while others complimented the WAP artist's natural beauty and suggested she skip the tutorial video to sell her hair oil instead.
"Bottle it up and put a price tag on it!!! The hair is beautiful," one person suggested.
So, is this Cardi's soft-launching her very own beauty products?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B & Screenshot/Twitter/Cardi B