Cardi B slams fans accusing her of shading Nicki Minaj: "LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE!"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has denied throwing shade towards rapper Nicki Minaj in her latest Instagram post.

Cardi B's latest maternity shoot was hit with allegations that she was shading Nicki Minaj (l.). © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The drama began when the pregnant WAP rapper showed off her growing baby bump over Labor Day weekend with a head-turning photoshoot.

Cardi flaunted her belly on top of a motorcycle bike in a chic biker fit that featured a leather gray bra and matching slouchy pants plus a multi-colored floor-length jacket.

Yet fans speculated that the maternity shoot was secretly a dig at the Anaconda hitmaker – who's been beefing with Cardi since 2017.

Eagle-eyed user spotted the word "pedophile" written on the wall behind Cardi, with followers alleging that the graffiti art was a diss towards Nicki's husband – and registered sex offender – Kenneth Petty.

