Cardi B slams fans accusing her of shading Nicki Minaj: "LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE!"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has denied throwing shade towards rapper Nicki Minaj in her latest Instagram post.
The drama began when the pregnant WAP rapper showed off her growing baby bump over Labor Day weekend with a head-turning photoshoot.
Cardi flaunted her belly on top of a motorcycle bike in a chic biker fit that featured a leather gray bra and matching slouchy pants plus a multi-colored floor-length jacket.
Yet fans speculated that the maternity shoot was secretly a dig at the Anaconda hitmaker – who's been beefing with Cardi since 2017.
Eagle-eyed user spotted the word "pedophile" written on the wall behind Cardi, with followers alleging that the graffiti art was a diss towards Nicki's husband – and registered sex offender – Kenneth Petty.
Cardi B calls fans "dumb" over alleged Nicki Minaj shade
One fan even took to X to write, "Cardi B seems to be taunting Nicki Minaj's family by taking photos in front of graffiti that reads 'pedophile.'"
While Cardi and Nicki aren't on friendly terms, the Invasion of Privacy artist clarified the rumors in a tweet, explaining that she picked a "random street" for the shoot because the "paparazzi was hounding us everywhere."
"Second I'm ALWAYS with the shits but I'm not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??" she added.
In another post, the Bodak Yellow rapper further explained that if she wanted to be "petty," she "would've posted a lot of memes last week" and concluded the rant by writing, "I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE !! If I'm saying I'm not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP