Nicki Minaj reignites feuds with Cardi B and Kanye West after Pink Friday 2 release

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj was engaged in some beef this weekend as her drama with Cardi B and Kanye West escalated!

Nicki Minaj (c) traded blows with Cardi B (l) and Kanye West (r) this weekend. © Coallge: Screenshot/Instagram/cardib & nickiminaj & Screenshot/X/yzyupdates

Last Friday, the 41-year-old officially dropped her long awaited album, Pink Friday 2.

This Friday, she took to Instagram Live to shut down Ye's request that their joint track, New Body, be cleared so it could be included on his upcoming project, Vultures.

Nicki was responding to the Donda artist's Thursday tweet, when he posted a screenshot of a text apparently he sent her that read, "Hi it's ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album."

Nicki said in the Live, "Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?"

"No disrespect in any way," she added. "I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?"

Well, Nicki's response seemed to have ruffled Ye's feathers, as the rapper was later seen going off in a long-winded rant about the Anaconda artist, saying, "I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for Monster. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is."