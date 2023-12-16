Nicki Minaj reignites feuds with Cardi B and Kanye West after Pink Friday 2 release
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj was engaged in some beef this weekend as her drama with Cardi B and Kanye West escalated!
Last Friday, the 41-year-old officially dropped her long awaited album, Pink Friday 2.
This Friday, she took to Instagram Live to shut down Ye's request that their joint track, New Body, be cleared so it could be included on his upcoming project, Vultures.
Nicki was responding to the Donda artist's Thursday tweet, when he posted a screenshot of a text apparently he sent her that read, "Hi it's ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album."
Nicki said in the Live, "Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?"
"No disrespect in any way," she added. "I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?"
Well, Nicki's response seemed to have ruffled Ye's feathers, as the rapper was later seen going off in a long-winded rant about the Anaconda artist, saying, "I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for Monster. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is."
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B trade blows on social media!
But Ye wasn't the only one to catch blows from Nicki!
The Moment For Life artist seemingly took a shot at Cardi amid her breakup drama with hubby Offset.
Nicki shared a pointed meme to X, and although she didn't tag the WAP rapper, fans dissected and guessed who it was aimed at.
Naturally, Cardi didn't take the joke lightly, and seemingly hit back at Nicki by tweeting, "Take your man to a park and leave me the fuck alone," possibly alluding to Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty's sexual assault controversies.
Either way, their could be yet another hip-hop rivalry on the horizon.
Pink Friday 2, Minaj's highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album, released on all streaming platforms December 8.
Cover photo: Coallge: Screenshot/Instagram/cardib & nickiminaj & Screenshot/X/yzyupdates