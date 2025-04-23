Cardi B scores another major gig amid Offset drama!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has confirmed that she will finally host this year's WWE SummerSlam!
Fresh off the heels of her sexy Revolve Festival set, the Bodak Yellow artist is getting her wish to host the annual professional wrestling event.
WWE's official X account shared a clip of Cardi sporting an Eddie Guerrero t-shirt as excitedly told fans, "What's up, WWE universe? Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting."
She ended the hyped-up announcement, "And nobody better try me. We gonna turn up!"
The full circle moment comes after the Grammy-winner was supposed to host the 2021 SummerSlam, but had to decline the offer due to her pregnancy at the time.
Wrestling and rap fans will see the WAP hitmaker at the two-day event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Cardi's been making plenty of money moves amid her tumultuous split from Offset. The mom of three has also announced an upcoming beauty and fashion line, as well as teasing her sophomore album!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib