Cardi B scores another major gig amid Offset drama!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has confirmed that she will finally host this year's WWE SummerSlam !

Cardi B will be hosting the two-day WWE SummerSlam event this summer. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Fresh off the heels of her sexy Revolve Festival set, the Bodak Yellow artist is getting her wish to host the annual professional wrestling event.



WWE's official X account shared a clip of Cardi sporting an Eddie Guerrero t-shirt as excitedly told fans, "What's up, WWE universe? Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting."

She ended the hyped-up announcement, "And nobody better try me. We gonna turn up!"

The full circle moment comes after the Grammy-winner was supposed to host the 2021 SummerSlam, but had to decline the offer due to her pregnancy at the time.

Wrestling and rap fans will see the WAP hitmaker at the two-day event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.