Cardi B stuns in holiday-themed peppermint Whipshots campaign
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's alcoholic whipped cream company, Whipshots, has relaunched its peppermint flavor for the holiday season with a new candy cane-colored campaign photoshoot.
Rapper Cardi B stuns in the holiday photoshoot to re-launch her peppermint-flavored vodka whipped cream, Whipshots.
She shared a new campaign snap to Instagram on Monday captioned, "Peppermint is back in season."
The pic features the Bongos artist in a shiny red dress that shows off her legs and tattoo. The look is topped off with silver stilettos.
In Cardi's post, she's sitting in a silvery white winter wonderland with silver Christmas trees and lots of gifts surrounding her as she takes a lick of the whipped cream from a wintery cocktail.
The campaign is festive and Instagram users were way into the look – but many also voiced their frustration with the product itself in the picture's comments section.
Insta users aren't happy with Whipshot cans
The post boasts over 500,000 likes – and counting! – with Instagram users calling Cardi B's Whipshots holiday look "beautiful."
Users may have liked Cardi's outfit, but the comments section of both Cardi B and the brand's posts are full of complaints about the product.
"Can we actually get cans that work !? Sheesh," one commenter wrote. "It’d be dope as f**k if the cans actually worked," echoed another.
Other Insta users dubbed the cans a waste of money, though a few said they worked for them and were "delicious."
The rapper launched her vodka-infused whipped cream brand in December 2021. Per Billboard, the brand celebrated selling two million cans of the boozy topping in March 2023.
Other commenters had the wrong idea when they first glanced at Cardi's Christmas-y post: "100% thought we were getting a Christmas song and was R E A D Y." Oh, well – maybe next time!
