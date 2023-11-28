Cardi B stuns in holiday-themed peppermint Whipshots campaign

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's alcoholic whipped cream company, Whipshots, has relaunched its peppermint flavor for the holiday season with a new candy cane-colored campaign photoshoot.

Cardi B stuns in her new whipshots campaign to promote the peppermint flavor. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Rapper Cardi B stuns in the holiday photoshoot to re-launch her peppermint-flavored vodka whipped cream, Whipshots.

She shared a new campaign snap to Instagram on Monday captioned, "Peppermint is back in season."

The pic features the Bongos artist in a shiny red dress that shows off her legs and tattoo. The look is topped off with silver stilettos.

In Cardi's post, she's sitting in a silvery white winter wonderland with silver Christmas trees and lots of gifts surrounding her as she takes a lick of the whipped cream from a wintery cocktail.

The campaign is festive and Instagram users were way into the look – but many also voiced their frustration with the product itself in the picture's comments section.