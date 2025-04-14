Cardi B twerks and gives fans shots at the 2025 Revolve Festival!

Thermal, California - Cardi B 's NSFW performance at the Revolve Festival went viral as fans debate over her spicy set!

Cardi B had a time during her performance at this year's REVOLVE festival. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Over the weekend, the WAP rapper took to the stage for the 2025 REVOLVE Festival and had some fun with the crowd.

Cardi stunned in a figure-hugging lavender 'fit – featuring a plunging top that exposed her chest – and matching furry boots.

Amid her set, the Grammy-winner performed her songs WAP, Money, and Up - but it was Cardi's "bongos" moment that went viral!

Footage from her performance showed the New York native standing above the crowd while twerking and smacking her booty.

She even allowed a few audience members to smack her bottom, too!

Cardi then proceeded to spray her vodka brand, Whipshots, into fans' mouths at the front of the stage.

The controversial performance has fans debating over the "strip club" vibes the Bodak Yellow rapper brought to the invite-only festival.