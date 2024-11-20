Cardi B vows to bounce back in 2025: "Next year is gonna be my f**king year"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B hopped on Instagram to share her 2025 manifestations!
The Bongos rapper admitted on her recent live chat with fans that 2024 wasn't exactly her year.
Cardi said that she's been "wilding out lately" but wants to "get her f**king life together," vowing that she's making changes "starting today."
She explained, "I have so much things coming next year. I know next year is gonna be my f**king year."
Cardi dished on her to-do list for the new year, teasing, "My album will be out. My secret businesses will be out. Hopefully next year I get a little boyfriend."
Cardi B admits 2024 was the "rudest year I've ever experienced"
The Bronx native's 2024 was plagued with plenty of drama as she filed for divorce from estranged hubby Offset while pregnant with their third child, a baby girl.
"This has been the most rudest year I've ever experienced," Cardi said.
"I don't know what the f**k happened this year. I can't even tell you. A b**h got knocked up, a b***h f**king fell in love, then fell out of love, then got a divorce. I'm going through a very different transition in my f**king life," she concluded.
