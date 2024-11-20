Cardi B vows to bounce back in 2025: "Next year is gonna be my f**king year"

Cardi B reflected on her "rude" year while looking forward to 2025 during her Instagram live. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Bongos rapper admitted on her recent live chat with fans that 2024 wasn't exactly her year.

Cardi said that she's been "wilding out lately" but wants to "get her f**king life together," vowing that she's making changes "starting today."

She explained, "I have so much things coming next year. I know next year is gonna be my f**king year."

Cardi dished on her to-do list for the new year, teasing, "My album will be out. My secret businesses will be out. Hopefully next year I get a little boyfriend."