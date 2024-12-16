Cardi B twerks with Offset after leaking his flirty NSFW texts – but are they back on?

Miami, Florida - Cardi B was spotted at the same club as her ex, Offset , for his 33rd birthday party after dropping his thirst-trap messages!

Cardi B (r.) seems to be on good terms with her ex, Offset, as the exes spotted at a Miami nightclub together. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bongos rapper had quite the weekend, as Cardi was spotted making it rain on the birthday boy at a club in Miami.

Viral footage that circulated on X showed the estranged spouses playfully throwing money at each other.

More clips from the nightclub featured the Bodak Yellow hitmaker twerking while the Migos member looked on.

From the looks of it, it doesn't seem like the exes were exactly uncomfortable with each other despite Cardi leaking his private – and very naughty – messages a day earlier.