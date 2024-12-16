Cardi B twerks with Offset after leaking his flirty NSFW texts – but are they back on?
Miami, Florida - Cardi B was spotted at the same club as her ex, Offset, for his 33rd birthday party after dropping his thirst-trap messages!
The Bongos rapper had quite the weekend, as Cardi was spotted making it rain on the birthday boy at a club in Miami.
Viral footage that circulated on X showed the estranged spouses playfully throwing money at each other.
More clips from the nightclub featured the Bodak Yellow hitmaker twerking while the Migos member looked on.
From the looks of it, it doesn't seem like the exes were exactly uncomfortable with each other despite Cardi leaking his private – and very naughty – messages a day earlier.
Are Cardi B and Offset getting back together?
The Grammy-winning rapper's text thread started Offset asking Cardi to "come over," to which his ex-wife replied, "I told you. You're never getting this p***y again. And I mean that."
The Annihilate artist's messages got naughtier, but Cardi wasn't feeling his advances, adding, "I don't feel like I’mma be on you. Y'all n****as just don't deserve."
The hip-hop chart-topper clarified on X spaces that the messages were "old" and that she would "never get back" with Offset.
She continued, "I'm not even gonna lie, we've been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy. I don't bother you, you don't bother me. You heard I'm with a n***a, don't bother me. I hear you with a b***h, I don't bother you. So, we been on good terms."
Cover photo: Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP