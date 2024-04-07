Cardi B teases upcoming album while celebrating Invasion of Privacy anniversary
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B celebrated the sixth anniversary of her chart-topping debut album Invasion of Privacy by teasing her current project.
Cardi B took to social media to mark the anniversary of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, writing, "6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year."
Invasion of Privacy topped the charts when it dropped in 2018. The record earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019, and the singles Bodak Yellow and Like It made waves.
In her X post, the rapper went on to tease her sophomore record, saying, "It’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited."
Cardi concluded by thanking her fans for their support and promising to share more in the coming days.
Fans on X were quick to cheer the artist on. "We’re so proud of you, cardi. can’t wait for your next iconic album," wrote one.
Cardi B's busy year in 2024
Cardi B has been busy in 2024. In March, she dropped two new solo tracks – Like What (Freestyle) and Enough (Miami) – and added fiery lines to Shakira's Puntería. The tunes have fans swooning and excited about the rapper's bold return.
Cardi's follow-up record to Invasion of Privacy has neither a title nor a release date as of yet.
Luckily, after six years, the Bardigang is used to waiting.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B