Cardi B teases upcoming album while celebrating Invasion of Privacy anniversary

Rapper Cardi B celebrated the sixth anniversary of her chart topping debut album Invasion of Privacy by teasing her current project.

By Jamie Grasse

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B celebrated the sixth anniversary of her chart-topping debut album Invasion of Privacy by teasing her current project.

Cardi B celebrated the sixth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy by teasing her next album.
Cardi B celebrated the sixth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy by teasing her next album.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi B took to social media to mark the anniversary of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, writing, "6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!! 6 years later I’m preparing to drop the next one this year."

Invasion of Privacy topped the charts when it dropped in 2018. The record earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019, and the singles Bodak Yellow and Like It made waves.

In her X post, the rapper went on to tease her sophomore record, saying, "It’s so different from what everyone is expecting and I’m sooo excited."

Britney Spears posts – and quickly deletes – kissing video with ex Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Britney Spears posts – and quickly deletes – kissing video with ex Sam Asghari

Cardi concluded by thanking her fans for their support and promising to share more in the coming days.

Fans on X were quick to cheer the artist on. "We’re so proud of you, cardi. can’t wait for your next iconic album," wrote one.

Cardi B's busy year in 2024

Cardi B has been busy in 2024. In March, she dropped two new solo tracks – Like What (Freestyle) and Enough (Miami) – and added fiery lines to Shakira's Puntería. The tunes have fans swooning and excited about the rapper's bold return.

Cardi's follow-up record to Invasion of Privacy has neither a title nor a release date as of yet.

Luckily, after six years, the Bardigang is used to waiting.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

More on Cardi B: