Cardi B's boys spin some spidey style at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Premiere

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's husband Offset took their three boys to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere, and the boys rocked coordinated rad leather looks of black and red in spidey style.

Rapper Offset (second from r) and his three boys Jorden Cephus (l), Wave Cephus (second from l), and Kody Cephus (r) rocked leather looks at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Offset has hit the red carpet with the kiddos once again!

Just three weeks after taking his and Cardi B's daughters to The Little Mermaid premiere in regal fashion, Offset attended the movie premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday with their boys.

Offset and his kids were once again coordinated and dressed to the nines. All four rocked sleek black shades, and their looks boasted the black and red colors of Spider-Man.

The boy crew, including Offset, wore leather pants, while 13-year-old Jorden Cephus and eight-year-old Kody Cephus rocked black leather motorcycle jackets. Though 20-month-old Wave Cephus didn't have a jacket, he did don leather pants and adorable shades.

Like at his last film premiere event, proud papa Offset sported a Micheal Jackson-inspired look. The bright red zip-up jacket, decorated with harnesses and a black collar, was actually worn by the King of Pop himself back in 1989, according to multiple news outlets.

Offset wasn't only at the premiere for fun. The rapper is featured in the movie's official soundtrack.