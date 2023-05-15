Offset celebrates Cardi B with an intimate Mother's Day post

Atlanta, Georgia - Offset took to Instagram to celebrate Cardi B , his wife and the mother of two of his kids, on Mother's Day, sharing some intimate moments from their family life.

Offsets celebrated Cardi B with an intimate Mother's Day post featuring photos of their family life. © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/Offset

"Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L," Offset wrote in his sweet Mother's Day post dedicated to Cardi B on Sunday night.



The post included heartwarming pics and clips of the WAP rapper's journey through pregnancy to motherhood.

From a shot of Offset with a heavily pregnant Cardi B, to a sweet clip in which their daughter, Kulture, tells her unborn brother to not "kick Mommy," the heartwarming footage gave fans a rare insight into this happy couple's home life.

Other pics feature the proud mom with her kids as little newborns.