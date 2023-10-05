Topless Cardi B takes viral TikTok dress hack to the next level!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Fashion queen Cardi B used a TikTok hack to fix a last-minute dress problem like a pro!

Cardi B shared a video on Twitter of her team using a TikTok hack to fix her dress in a pinch!  © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/@iamcardib

Cardi B is slaying the fashion game as usual.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing how she and her team fixed a wardrobe malfunction.

"My stylist wasn't on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in..." she wrote in the video's caption.

The clip shows her team fixing the back of the rapper's silver skin-tight dress with an elastic tie while the star covers her bare chest with her hands.

"Teamwork make the dream work!!!" she said, asking fans "would you try this???"

From a structural silver dress made out of hundreds of silver hair clips at the VMAs earlier this year to a stunning a Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier catsuit for Paris Fashion Week, there's nothing our girl Cardi can't pull off.

TikTok's official X account commented on the Bodak Yellow singer's post, writing, "gotta do what u gotta do."

