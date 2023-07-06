Cardi B brings the Balenciaga look as she outdoes herself in Paris!

Paris, France - Cardi B keeps sparkling at every fashion show she attends in Paris, with Wednesday's look featuring a black and white Balenciaga effort has a million Instagram users gushing!

Cardi B continued to wow in Paris with an assortment of looks for the Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier 2023 shows. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Cardi B has had a busy week in Paris. She's been shopping, going to tons of couture fashion shows, and seems to have made amends with her hubby, Offset.

All this while rocking awe-inspiring bold looks that hug her curves!

The outfits she picked out on Wednesday featured not one but two catsuits, one each for the Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier shows.

Cardi's Balenciaga look – styled by Kollin Carter – featured a ginormous white, soft tutu-like coat, which the rapper shed to reveal a skin-tight black sequined bodysuit with a massive bow-shaped skirt, and plunging neckline. She wore stiletto-heeled boots and crystal fringed statement earrings.

The Hot S**t rapper shared a slew of her stunning appearance on Instagram, captioning them with just one word: "Up."