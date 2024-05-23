Cassie Ventura shares emotional response to shocking footage of abuse by Diddy

Los Angeles, California - Singer and model Cassie Ventura, often known simply as Cassie, responded to surveillance footage that appears to show her ex-boyfriend, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, physically assaulting her.

Singer and model Cassie Ventura (r.) responded to surveillance footage that appears to show her ex-boyfriend rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (l.) physically assaulting her. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@cassie

On Thursday, Cassie posted a message of thanks to "my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet" for "the outpouring of love" and support she received after the Diddy footage was first published by CNN.

"With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," Cassie said.

"The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."

The Long Way 2 Go artist also implored readers to "open your heart to believing victims the first time," emphasizing that "Domestic Violence is THE issue."

While Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy has since been settled, the rapper is currently embroiled in a mounting series of other similar allegations of physical and sexual abuse inflicted on others.

