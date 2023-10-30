Cavinder sisters take twinning to the next level in hilarious TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - When it comes to the Cavinder twins "twinning," should fans even be surprised anymore?

The Cavinder sisters joked that they accidentally "twinned" at the airport in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Aside from being some of the biggest athlete-influencers today, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are known for always twinning.

From their fashion to their type of men, the sisters are two of the same.

In their latest viral TikTok shared over the weekend, the former Miami hoopers hilariously twinned their airport outfits, blaming their move on one thing all siblings can relate to: they "both refused to change."

Paired with different sneakers, Haley and Hanna both wore bright orange matching sweatsuits and donned the same messy ponytail hairstyle.

"it was [too] early for an argument," they captioned the video.