Cavinder sisters take twinning to the next level in hilarious TikTok
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - When it comes to the Cavinder twins "twinning," should fans even be surprised anymore?
Aside from being some of the biggest athlete-influencers today, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are known for always twinning.
From their fashion to their type of men, the sisters are two of the same.
In their latest viral TikTok shared over the weekend, the former Miami hoopers hilariously twinned their airport outfits, blaming their move on one thing all siblings can relate to: they "both refused to change."
Paired with different sneakers, Haley and Hanna both wore bright orange matching sweatsuits and donned the same messy ponytail hairstyle.
"it was [too] early for an argument," they captioned the video.
Cavinder twins go viral with matching fashion
Meeting twins in matching outfits isn't an everyday thing, so it's safe to say that just like the comments on their viral videos, Haley and Hanna got a whole lot of eyeballs!
"I bet you got a lot of 'double Looks,'" one fan hilariously said.
"I know y’all are twins and I still thought one y’all were standing next to a mirror," one fan wrote.
"fashion twins," another added.
Are the Cavinder twins currently traveling to secure a major new brand deal? Only time will tell!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins