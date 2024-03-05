Cavinder twins announce big-time television debut!

Los Angeles, California - Watch out TV world, the Cavinder twins are set to make their talk show debut!

The Cavinder twins caused a stir on social media with a viral TikTok and Instagram Reel announcing their upcoming appearance on the Dr. Phil show. © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made quite a splash on social media when they announced their upcoming appearance on the Dr. Phil show.

While they didn't spill the beans on why they were there, they were clearly thrilled about it.

In a viral video shared on Tuesday, the dynamic duo sported matching bodysuits and beige pants, flaunted Dr. Phil mugs, and enthusiastically cheered and danced for the camera.

On Instagram, the sisters shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the set, showing their excitement for the opportunity.

Given that Dr. Phil's show often focuses on psychological issues, one can't help but wonder what the Cavinder twins will discuss.

Perhaps they'll touch on the unique challenges faced by student-athletes, especially as two of the biggest to excel in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).