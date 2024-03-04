Is Hanna Cavinder becoming a pro pickleball player?

Fort Worth, Texas - Hanna Cavinder might have just found her new athletic calling!

After graduating from Miami and retiring from basketball, it seems Hanna is diving headfirst into the world of pickleball!

In a viral TikTok captioned "i take pride in it," the former Miami hooper was seen fiercely competing in a doubles-pickleball match, showcasing an impressive power backhand before the clip ended.

"When you've been an athlete your whole life, but now all you have left is pickleball," she humorously wrote in the video shared on Sunday.

While pickleball might be an unexpected venture for Hanna, fans are thrilled about her newfound athletic pursuit!

"As you should," one fan commented.

"Love it! Stay low, stroke it, and compete hard!! I've been with you since 40k," added another.

"We gotta get u some tennis shoes!" exclaimed another enthusiastic fan.