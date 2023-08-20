Cavinder twins clap back against hater with an epic put down!

In their most recent TikTok, Haley and Hanna Cavinder took the high road in response to a hater by creating a viral clip featuring their fan-favorite mother!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Gilbert, Arizona - If there's one thing the Cavinder twins know how to do, it's clap back against negativity – and in this particular case, they got some help from mom!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder tagged in their mother to hit back at a mean comment from a TikTok user.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder tagged in their mother to hit back at a mean comment from a TikTok user.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna's latest TikTok features them taking the high road in response to a critic's mean comment on TikTok.

The user tested their patience, writing: "why yall look 40,"

That was never going to be a challenge the twins would turn down. They responded in style, with a video captioned: "our mom must of had us at 10."

Bronny James makes surprise appearance at Dodgers game in promising sign
Bronny James Bronny James makes surprise appearance at Dodgers game in promising sign

Then Cavinder sisters tagged in their youthful-looking mom, whose cameo served as the ultimate put down.

Momma Cavinder effortlessly rocked a coordinated style with her daughters, donning a strapless white top, complemented by cargo jogger denim, and accessorized with a chic Chanel purse.

The response was typically enthusiastic.

"y’all are beautiful! people are jealous – keep doin you babes," one fan encouraged.

"She looks amazing," another wrote, complimenting the twins' mom.

"she queen," they responded.

Speaking of, do Hanna and Haley Cavinder – who are known to check a hater or two when necessary – hold the title of clap back queens?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

More on Cavinder twins: