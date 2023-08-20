Cavinder twins clap back against hater with an epic put down!

Gilbert, Arizona - If there's one thing the Cavinder twins know how to do, it's clap back against negativity – and in this particular case, they got some help from mom!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder tagged in their mother to hit back at a mean comment from a TikTok user. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna's latest TikTok features them taking the high road in response to a critic's mean comment on TikTok.



The user tested their patience, writing: "why yall look 40,"

That was never going to be a challenge the twins would turn down. They responded in style, with a video captioned: "our mom must of had us at 10."

Then Cavinder sisters tagged in their youthful-looking mom, whose cameo served as the ultimate put down.

Momma Cavinder effortlessly rocked a coordinated style with her daughters, donning a strapless white top, complemented by cargo jogger denim, and accessorized with a chic Chanel purse.



The response was typically enthusiastic.

"y’all are beautiful! people are jealous – keep doin you babes," one fan encouraged.

"She looks amazing," another wrote, complimenting the twins' mom.

"she queen," they responded.