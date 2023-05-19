Cavinder Twins get in on the competition in "wackadoodle" TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - If you're a sibling in a big family, you'll relate to the Cavinders twins' latest viral TikTok !

Could you hang with the Cavinders?

Per the famous twins, if you aren't in first place in the Cavinder family, you are dead last!

In a now viral TikTok that has captured almost 300,000 views and counting, Haley and Hanna revealed just how competitive their family is - and their three sisters got in on the action.

Using the sound byte, "It's wackadoodle time," Haley and Hanna were seen ready to pounce on one side of a pickleball court while their sisters, Natalie, Brooke, and Brandi, stood on the other.

The video reads, "Pov: ur family is so competitive every game ends in an argument," and fans flocked to the comments section to share their own relatable feelings.

"Yes how me and my 5 brothers are," one fan wrote.

"Hahahahahaha. Same here," another added with a laughing emoji.

"I like your motto here," another fan commented.

"Twins are good but the others…," a fan joked, proving most are still in the twins' corner.