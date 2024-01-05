Cavinder twins go all out to celebrate mom's big day
Gilbert, Arizona - It's a royal celebration for the Cavinder twins as they go all out to honor their mom on her 52nd birthday!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder marked the special occasion with a grand social media shoutout on Friday.
Taking to TikTok, the dynamic duo made a video to celebrate their mom's big day, accompanied by a heartwarming message.
"Celebrating the fabulous 52-year-old who looks like she's still in her 30s!" they said in the video.
Momma Katie's video quickly became a sensation, racking up tens of thousands of views and likes.
The comment section was abuzz with excitement as everyone joined the Cavinders in applauding their age-defying mom.
Cavinder twins keep the social media birthday celebrations rolling
Haley and Hanna Cavinder kept the birthday celebrations rolling on Instagram!
The sisters posted a carousel of photos highlighting their mom with a sweet caption saying, "Wishing a happy Mama Cav day!! Grateful for being our ultimate confidante and greatest source of inspiration [heart emoji] Celebrating you is an absolute joy; 52 never looked more fabulous. Love you to the [moon emoji]."
From family and friends to devoted fans, the comment section of the post was flooded with cheerful birthday wishes and celebrations.
Without a doubt, Momma Cavinder is in for a fun-filled day of festivities!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins