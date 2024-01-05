Cavinder twins go all out to celebrate mom's big day

The Cavinder twins showered their mom, Katie, with love on social media in honor of her 52nd birthday on Friday.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Gilbert, Arizona - It's a royal celebration for the Cavinder twins as they go all out to honor their mom on her 52nd birthday!

The Cavinder twins showered their mom, Katie (second from r), with love in honor of her 52nd birthday on Friday.
The Cavinder twins showered their mom, Katie (second from r), with love in honor of her 52nd birthday on Friday.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder marked the special occasion with a grand social media shoutout on Friday.

Taking to TikTok, the dynamic duo made a video to celebrate their mom's big day, accompanied by a heartwarming message.

"Celebrating the fabulous 52-year-old who looks like she's still in her 30s!" they said in the video.

Zendaya unfollows Tom Holland in surprising social media wipe
Zendaya Zendaya unfollows Tom Holland in surprising social media wipe

Momma Katie's video quickly became a sensation, racking up tens of thousands of views and likes.

The comment section was abuzz with excitement as everyone joined the Cavinders in applauding their age-defying mom.

Cavinder twins keep the social media birthday celebrations rolling

Family, Friends, and fans flooded the Cavinder twins post celebrating their mom's birthday.
Family, Friends, and fans flooded the Cavinder twins post celebrating their mom's birthday.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder kept the birthday celebrations rolling on Instagram!

The sisters posted a carousel of photos highlighting their mom with a sweet caption saying, "Wishing a happy Mama Cav day!! Grateful for being our ultimate confidante and greatest source of inspiration [heart emoji] Celebrating you is an absolute joy; 52 never looked more fabulous. Love you to the [moon emoji]."

From family and friends to devoted fans, the comment section of the post was flooded with cheerful birthday wishes and celebrations.

Without a doubt, Momma Cavinder is in for a fun-filled day of festivities!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

More on Cavinder twins: