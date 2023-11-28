Haley Cavinder shouts out her "biggest support system" ahead of TCU debut

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is set to embark on her final NCAA hoops ride at TCU, and her biggest supporters are ready to cheer her on!

Haley Cavinder (third from r) is set to embark on her final NCAA hoops ride at TCU, and her biggest supporters are ready to cheer her on! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

After calling it quits on her college basketball adventures at the end of the 2022-23 season, the athlete and social media sensation had a change of heart this fall. Now, she's lacing up those sneakers for one more round on the court.

Making a comeback is no walk in the park, but Haley's got a squad of supporters rallying behind her, and it all starts with her awesome family!

In a TikTok that quickly went viral on Monday, Haley shared some sweet moments with her twin sister Hanna and their parents, proudly declaring, "when your family is your biggest support system>."

The video has scored over 200,000 views, and fans flooded in with heaps of encouragement for Haley. Looks like she's got the wind beneath her wings — or, should we say, basketball shoes!

"Go do your thing girl, ball out like we know you can," one fan wrote.

"So inspirational," another added.