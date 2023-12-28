Haley Cavinder spills secret basketball tips from dad in hilarious TikTok
Gilbert, Arizona - TCU basketball player Haley Cavinder of the Cavinder twins spilled the beans on her dad's top-secret training tips, and it's pure gold!
In a new TikTok video that went viral, Haley shared her dad's basketball coaching wisdom with a funny twist.
The vid, with the message: "pov this sound is your dad coaching you every car ride home after a game," featured an amusing audio clip of her dad giving post-game advice like, "We just have to work harder, shoot better, and play better."
Haley nailed a long shot in the video, earning a proud smile from her dad, who was casually holding a Seoul Juice bottle. With a touch of humor, she captioned the video, "at least @SeoulJuice doesn't argue."
As part of their soaring success as athlete-influencers this year, Haley and her twin sister Hanna scored an NIL deal with Seoul Juice, known as the first natural non-GMO Korean Pear Juice.
It's clear the Cavinder sisters have both skills on the court and a taste for refreshing partnerships!
Haley Cavinder set to join TCU basketball in 2024
Haley Cavinder, who formerly played for Miami, is gearing up to join TCU in 2024 for her last season of NCAA hoops eligibility.
Since revealing her decision in November, she's been undergoing training with renowned NBA trainers and preparing for what is anticipated to be her best year on the basketball court yet.
As Miami hoops' leading scorer in 2023, Haley Cavinder will look to have the same success on the court with TCU next season.
