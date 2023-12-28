Haley Cavinder spills secret basketball tips from dad in hilarious TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - TCU basketball player Haley Cavinder of the Cavinder twins spilled the beans on her dad's top-secret training tips, and it's pure gold!

TCU basketball player Haley Cavinder spilled the beans on her dad's top-secret training tips in a viral TikTok, and it's pure gold! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In a new TikTok video that went viral, Haley shared her dad's basketball coaching wisdom with a funny twist.

The vid, with the message: "pov this sound is your dad coaching you every car ride home after a game," featured an amusing audio clip of her dad giving post-game advice like, "We just have to work harder, shoot better, and play better."



Haley nailed a long shot in the video, earning a proud smile from her dad, who was casually holding a Seoul Juice bottle. With a touch of humor, she captioned the video, "at least @SeoulJuice doesn't argue."

As part of their soaring success as athlete-influencers this year, Haley and her twin sister Hanna scored an NIL deal with Seoul Juice, known as the first natural non-GMO Korean Pear Juice.

It's clear the Cavinder sisters have both skills on the court and a taste for refreshing partnerships!