Cavinder Twins heat up an ice bath with some fire dance moves!

Miami, Florida - Miami basketball practice just got a lot cooler for the Cavinder twins , and we're not just talking about the temperature of the water.

In a viral TikTok, the Cavinder twins brought their signature dance style to the cold tub after basketball practice for an epic dance party. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

The dynamic hoops duo have taken their skills beyond the three-point line and into the icy depths of the "cold tub," and they're not just soaking – they're grooving!

In a move that's set TikTok ablaze, the Cavinder twins – known for their slick moves on the court – have brought their signature style to the cold tub after practice.

The twins have turned what's typically a chilly recovery session into a full-blown dance party!

According to the twins, the freezing cold water actually enhances their dancing.

"cold tubbing makes our dancing better," the twins captioned, as they proceeded to bust out their best dance moves among the ice cubes.

The hilarious TikTok video that captured their synchronized splashes and fire footwork has quickly gone viral, earning them a whole new group of fans off the court.

From twirling spins to synchronized shimmies, the Cavinder twins are proving that they're not just skilled athletes – they're also suave cold tub connoisseurs!