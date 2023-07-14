Cavinder twins heat up the internet after their first ESPYS

Los Angeles, California - The 2023 ESPYS may be over, but the Cavinder twins are just heating up with their viral awards show content.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder took the 2023 ESPYS by storm.

In their first-ever appearance at the prestigious sports awards show, the duo stunned on the red carpet wearing white and gold sparkly Nadine Merabi dresses.

Still on cloud nine, the Cavinders have continued to share dazzling pictures and videos to their joint Instagram and TikTok accounts.

In their IG post, Haley and Hanna shared behind the scenes photos, including bathroom selfies of the two dolled up!

The ladies were touched up by their go-to make-up artist Izzy Shalawylo, who beautified the fan favorites in style.

"Yall look awesome and looked great every time the cam found you in crowd!" one fan commented on Instagram.

The twins also shared a TikTok video of themselves on the red carpet as paparazzi cameras flashed away, taking shots of the twins in action.