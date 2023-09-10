Cavinder twins keep the New York Fashion Week content coming with matching designer outfits!

New York, New York - Day three of New York Fashion Week brought out some of the best street style fashions with the Cavinder twins beaming the spotlight!

Day three of New York Fashion Week brought out some of the best street style fashions with the Cavinder twins beaming the spotlight! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder lit up the concrete runway on the third day of NY's fashion week and boy, did they steal the spotlight!

These sisters-in-sync rocked the streets in sensational style, sporting identical crop tops that had Hanna's poppin' with a double dose of white trim.

Paired with sassy black mini skirts and strutting in those oh-so-matching strap platform heels, the twins basically owned the city that never sleeps!

Fans raved on Instagram and TikTok where the twins revealed their jaw-dropping looks.

"SUHHLAYYYYYYYY," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"They got legs for days," another added.

"You look adorable in those outfits!!! LOVE," a third f commented on TikTok.