Cavinder twins compete in viral New York Fashion Week TikTok!

New York, New York - The Cavinder twins proved their fashion chops with a glitzy New York Fashion Week-themed TikTok!

Wearing Jovani dresses, the Cavinder twins lit up fashion TikTok showing off their designer dresses that had fans putting on their Tyra Banks judging hats! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are back in Big Apple for their second edition of New York Fashion Week.

Wearing Jovani cocktail dresses that compliments their athletic figures, the twins lit up fashion TikTok with a typical competition that had fans putting on their Tyra Banks judging hats.

In a viral clip, the dynamic sister duo posed and danced in their outfits – Hanna wearing a stunning blue dress that donned a stylish mini train and Haley strutting a white dress with nude undertones that stole fans hearts.

"Unreal you two are looking absolutely gorgeous," one fan commented.

"Obsessed!!," another added.

"HOPE I SEE YALL!!!! My daughter is walking Sunday!!" one fan wrote.

There's no doubting the sibling stars' fashion game, of course – these two have been setting trends on TikTok for a while now, whether it's sports apparel or sizzling bikinis.