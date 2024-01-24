Cavinder twins make major business move for equality in sports

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins have made a significant impact on social justice by collaborating with Seoul Juice to address the pay disparity among collegiate athletes .

The Cavinder twins have made a significant impact on social justice by collaborating with Seoul Juice to address the pay disparity among collegiate athletes. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, renowned figures in the sports world, are leveraging their influence not only for personal gain but also for the betterment of society.



In a recent Instagram post, the sisters unveiled their selection of four to five female athletes to join the Sister Seoul Juice Fund.

This fund is dedicated exclusively to supporting women NCAA players, aiming to narrow the pay gap that exists between male and female athletes.

"We want to guide them and show them what we learned from first-hand experience," Haley said in the video.

"We're very passionate about bringing female athletes in that truly embody the health and fitness part of Seoul Juice and to all achieve the goal of lowering the gap between men and female athletes in sports. "That's what it means to be a Seoul Juice sister," Hanna said.

With a dash of passion and a sprinkle of firsthand wisdom, Haley and Hanna are not just closing the pay gap; they're crafting a recipe for success that embodies health, fitness, and the spirit of sisterhood.