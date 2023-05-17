Cavinder twins' new viral video has TikTok users in their feels

In a new TikTok video, the Cavinder sisters used a viral audio clip to highlight their "girl dad," and the five Cavinder daughters. © Screenshot / TikTok / Cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna rose to fame as Miami basketball players amid the NCAA's new Name, Image, Likeness policy.

The sisters were amongst some of the highest-paid female college athletes before retiring from college basketball this spring.

Now, Haley and Hanna have become social media influencers who highlight and showcase their everyday lives.

Something they've also now featured is the fact that they're just two of five daughters from their doting "girl dad," Tom Cavinder.

In a new mushy TikTok video with the message, "Not sons but they will do," the Cavinder sisters used the viral audio clip "I've got my girls" as all the Cavinder daughters – the twins and their sisters Brooke, Brandi, and Natalie – join in for a big dad-hug.

Needless to say, fans were in their feels!

"Such a beautiful fam omg," one fan wrote.

"Awww this is so sweet," another added.

"His daughters is his handicap," another TikTok user joked.