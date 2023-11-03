Cavinder twins rekindle dancing era magic in viral TikTok
Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins have returned to their Arizona hometown and their dancing roots!
A few years back, TikTok burst onto the scene as the go-to platform for showcasing distinctive internet dances that rapidly transformed into major trends.
Back then, the Cavinder twins, who were known for their skills on the Fresno State college basketball court, frequently set TikTok ablaze with viral videos featuring the latest dance crazes.
Fast-forward to today, and it seems like Haley and Hanna Cavinder are revisiting their dancing days, taking a nostalgic journey to rekindle their "dance era."
In a TikTok video captioned, "good morning from arizona," Haley and Hanna woke up the platform with a viral hit dance that had fans going nuts for the dancing sister duo.
In its first hour posted on Friday, the twins video saw over 20,000 views from raving fans.
Haley Cavinder set to play final year of NCAA basketball
Last month, the college basketball community received a major surprise when Haley Cavinder announced her decision to come out of retirement and rejoin the NCAA.
She is now gearing up for her comeback to the basketball court, and there is widespread speculation that she will be wearing the TCU Horned Frogs' jersey for what is expected to be her final year in college basketball.
The NCAA hoops season is set to begin on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins