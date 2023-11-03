Cavinder twins rekindle dancing era magic in viral TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins have returned to their Arizona hometown and their dancing roots!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are revisiting their dancing days and taking a nostalgic journey to rekindle their "dance era" in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

A few years back, TikTok burst onto the scene as the go-to platform for showcasing distinctive internet dances that rapidly transformed into major trends.

Back then, the Cavinder twins, who were known for their skills on the Fresno State college basketball court, frequently set TikTok ablaze with viral videos featuring the latest dance crazes.

Fast-forward to today, and it seems like Haley and Hanna Cavinder are revisiting their dancing days, taking a nostalgic journey to rekindle their "dance era."

In a TikTok video captioned, "good morning from arizona," Haley and Hanna woke up the platform with a viral hit dance that had fans going nuts for the dancing sister duo.

In its first hour posted on Friday, the twins video saw over 20,000 views from raving fans.