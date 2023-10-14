Haley Cavinder makes shocking comeback to NCAA basketball!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - In a shocking twist, former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder dropped a bombshell on Friday when he announced she was making a comeback from retirement to play her last year of college basketball !

Haley Cavinder dropped a bombshell on Friday as she revealed that she'll be returning to college basketball. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Earlier this year, she and twin sister Hanna were all set to retire from the game, gearing up to embark on a new career with the WWE.



Now, Haley is aiming for a comeback in the 2024-25 season, though her future at Miami is uncertain since she's entered the transfer portal.

What makes this even more surprising is that her twin sister, Hanna, won't be joining her on the court this time. The dynamic duo has been lighting up college basketball for four seasons, but now, it's solo time for Haley.

Still, Hanna's not sitting this one out entirely. She's showing her support for her sister with a special message on Instagram saying, "So proud of you twin."

While Hanna is ready to bid farewell to basketball, Haley, who earned second-team All-ACC honors with averages of 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, is exploring new opportunities in the transfer portal.