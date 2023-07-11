Cavinder twins reveal their lavish new pad in viral apartment tour!

The Cavinder twins are revealing their lavish new apartment with a tour video on YouTube. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

From a TikTok sneak peek to a full-blown apartment tour on Instagram and YouTube, the Cavinder twins have officially revealed their lavish new apartment to their social media followers.

The Florida pad boasts a sleek living room with large sun-drenched windows and a balcony overlooking the city's skyscrapers.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were even gracious enough to give fans an inside look at the chic white-based interior bedrooms that boast large closets and numerous windows, allowing the natural light to pour in.

Fans across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube bombarded the Cavinder twins with comments, with many in amazement at their new dream apartment.

"Such a cool spot!!!!!! Awesome views," one fan commented under their Instagram post.

"Absolutely amazing!! Congratulations you too [sic]! Love seeing all the success!" another added.

"love your new house CAVINDER TWINS you have work so hard its amazing keep going well and shine like a star x," one fan wrote on their YouTube tour.