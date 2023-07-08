Cavinder twins give sneak peek at dream apartment in viral TikTok: "Seriously thank you"

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are living the dream!

The Cavinder twins have officially moved into their dream home as roommates and their TikTok fan base is here for it! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

the Cavinder twins have officially moved into their dream home as roommates in a big ole city!

The future WWE Divas gave their multimillion following on TikTok a peak of their high-rise apartment on Friday in their latest viral TikTok!

Joyfully singing and dancing to Taylor Swifts hit song from Speak Now called Mean, Haley and Hanna Cavinder take a humble shot at their haters who believe they should "stick to TikTok."

The twin sister duo took a moment to thank their supporters in the comments section of the video: "But seriously thank you for all the endless support we couldn’t have done it without you."

Fans flooded the Cavinders' comments with congratulations and many praises on their milestone.

"I LOVE THIS FOR YALL," one fan wrote. "WE LUV UUUUU," the Cavinder twins responded.

"yaaayyyyy!! congrats. gotta love the haters," another added. "Thanks sis," the sisters replied.