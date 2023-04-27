Cavinder twins reveal which Cavinder is off the market

Gilbert, Arizona - Sorry fellas, but not all the members of the Cavinder family are up for a dinner date!

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna put an immediate stop to fans trying to pursue another Cavinder in a new TikTok. © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

A few days ago, the Cavinder twins seemingly revealed their relationship status in a hilarious TikTok.

In the clip captioned, "catching flights not feelings," the twins hint to fans that they're more focused on making career moves than romantic ones.

Perhaps, this led fans to pursue other members of the Cavinder family that twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder put to rest in a new video on Thursday.

In the TikTok responding to a fan who previously asked, "so is your mom coming," the Cavinder twins officially announce that "Mama cav can't come."

The clip starts out with just Haley and Hanna before Mama Cav joins in on some of the TikTok fun.

The sisters and their mom then stand while shaking their hands as to say "no" to the tune of hip-hop artist Future's hit song Mask off.

Fans sounded off with their takes on the twins' latest video, with one fan writing, "OG Cavinder in the mix," while another states, "I see where the beauty comes from."

One TikTok user even tosses out quite the compliment: "Which one is the mom."