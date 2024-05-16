Hanna Cavinder goes viral for sassy Under Armour partnership promo!

Miami, Florida - Hanna Cavinder went viral in a reel she posted to remind everyone of her partnership with Under Armour, enthusiastically shouting out the brand.

In case you missed it, the Cavinder twins are NIL partners with Under Armour – even though their school, the Miami Hurricanes, is sponsored by Adidas.



In a viral reel posted by Hanna Cavinder and shared on the Cavinder Twins' joint Instagram, she reminded everyone of the partnership by shouting out the brand.

The Miami hooper nailed a long shot from the three-point line, exciting fans who raved about her skills on the court.

Even more exciting, though, is whether or not she's hinting at something new with the partnership!

It's been a while since the twins posted about Under Armour, and fans might have forgotten that they are NIL ambassadors for the brand amid all their other Instagram ads.

As the sisters prepare to return to NCAA hoops for their final season of eligibility, they could make a big splash with Under Armour, debuting epic basketball gear just as Angel Reese did with Reebok or Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark did with Nike.