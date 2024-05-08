Cavinder twins officially make the move to Miami ahead of NCAA return

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins have officially transitioned from Texas to Florida!

The Cavinder twins have officially made the switch from Texas to Florida as they prepare to play in their final season of NCAA hoops for Miami. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have already had a busy spring due to the numerous moves they have made recently.



After graduating from Miami and opting to end their basketball careers to pursue a career in WWE last year, the twins initially moved to the Lone Star State for Haley, who then chose to come out of retirement to play basketball for TCU.

However, Hanna didn't want to watch her sister play her final season from the stands, so she decided to come out of retirement to play at Miami once again.

This unexpected decision then prompted Haley to leave TCU and join Hanna at Miami.

Now, the sisters are back in Miami and have shared their latest adventures on Instagram.

In a popular carousel post shared Wednesday, the sisters showcased photos of their attendance at the F1 Miami, training sessions, their appearance on Dr. Phil, Miami's campus, their nights out, their agent, and their adorable puppy.