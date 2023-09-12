Cavinder twins sneakily root for Cowboys at Giants game

East Rutherford, New Jersey - The Cavinder twins are die-hard Dallas Cowboy fans, and they won't change a thing about it!

The Cavinder twins made a splash at the New York Giants game as they secretly cheered for the Dallas Cowboys despite sporting Giants gear. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made a splash at Sunday's New York Giants game during their New York Fashion Week visit, capturing the internet's attention as they secretly cheered for the Giants' opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

In a viral TikTok that saw over a million views, the sister duo responded to a fan's comment questioning their loyalty to the Cowboys after posting a video in which they sported Giants jerseys.

In the clip, Hanna panned the camera on Haley, who wore a red Giants jersey with a Cowboys Ferguson jersey on her lap.

"pov the giants host u for a game but your sister is still a simp," Haley messaged in the video.

"That a gurl! put that jake Ferguson jersey on go cowboys now I am starting to really like you two! lmfao!" one fan said about the Cavinders.