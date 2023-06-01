Cavinder twins stir controversy with TikTok promotion of Caktus AI tool

Gilbert, Arizona - Do you struggle with writer's block often? Well, look no further than the Cavinder twins ' latest hit TikTok.

The Cavinder twins have stirred controversy with their latest TikTok. © Screenshot/Instagram/thecavindertwins

In March, Haley and Hanna Cavinder made quite the headline before retiring from NCAA basketball when they signed an NIL deal with Caktus AI, an artificial intelligence-powered, text-generating tech company.

While the controversial company has led some to raise their eyebrows, including Louisiana State University, which is openly against the AI tool following athlete-influencer Olivia Dunne's endorsement of the company, the Cavinders sisters think differently!

In their latest viral TikTok, Haley and Hanna showed the power of the AI text generator with a skit that demonstrated how the Caktus tool can "get those ideas flowing!"

The twins even offered their 4.5 million TikTok followers a big discount when creating a new account.

Interestingly, however, while the sisters notably turned off the video's comments - something the attention-loving girls don't often do.

Also, unlike Dunne, the Cavinders aren't in college anymore and don't have to abide by strict academic rules, so why turn off the video comments?