Cavinder twins stun fans in MLB World Series appearance
Phoenix, Arizona - And just like that, the Cavinder twins have shut down another sporting event in major fashion!
On Monday night, Haley and Hanna Cavinder made an appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series game against the Texas Rangers.
While the Diamondbacks faced a big loss and move forward with a 1-2 record in the series, the Cavinder twins snagged a big win with their fashionable looks at the ballpark.
Taking their fan base along the ride, the twins shared a "GWRM" (get ready with me) TikTok video where they got dolled up with makeup and flaunted their fun outfits.
Hanna confidently rocked a bomber jacket adorned with fiery flame sleeves paired with trendy denim shorts and sleek black boots, while Haley opted for a monochrome olive green ensemble, accentuated by a stylish black leather jacket and matching boots.
As always, their social media fans showered the sisters' video with a flood of comments expressing their admiration for the MLB ambassadors' outfits.
Haley Cavinder gears up for final season of NCAA hoops
Earlier in the month, the college basketball community was rocked by a bombshell revelation from Haley: she declared her intention to end her retirement and rejoin the NCAA world by entering the transfer portal.
Now, it seems she is preparing to make her return to the court, and many think she'll be donning the jersey of the TCU Horned Frogs in what's slated to be her last year of college ball.
The 2023-24 NCAA hoops season is set to begin on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins