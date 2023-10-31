Cavinder twins stun fans in MLB World Series appearance

Phoenix, Arizona - And just like that, the Cavinder twins have shut down another sporting event in major fashion !

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made a star-studded appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series game against the having fans in awe of their game day fashions. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

On Monday night, Haley and Hanna Cavinder made an appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series game against the Texas Rangers.

While the Diamondbacks faced a big loss and move forward with a 1-2 record in the series, the Cavinder twins snagged a big win with their fashionable looks at the ballpark.

Taking their fan base along the ride, the twins shared a "GWRM" (get ready with me) TikTok video where they got dolled up with makeup and flaunted their fun outfits.

Hanna confidently rocked a bomber jacket adorned with fiery flame sleeves paired with trendy denim shorts and sleek black boots, while Haley opted for a monochrome olive green ensemble, accentuated by a stylish black leather jacket and matching boots.

As always, their social media fans showered the sisters' video with a flood of comments expressing their admiration for the MLB ambassadors' outfits.