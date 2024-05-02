Cavinder twins take on viral Taylor Swift TikTok challenge

The Cavinder twins have added their own humorous twist to the Taylor Swift TikTok challenge, connecting with fans in a relatable way. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Following in the footsteps of fellow athlete-influencer Olivia Dunne, the Cavinder twins have put their own twist on the Taylor Swift challenge that struck a chord with fans.



The duo amusingly poked fun at their dad and their basketball careers, suggesting that fans couldn't endure an hour in the car ride home with their dad after a game.

Using Swift's lyrics, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," the sisters posted a photo of themselves walking down the tunnel in their basketball uniforms.

This image was followed by a doodle of them sitting in the car with their dad asking, "So how do you think you guys played today?"

Fans jumped in with the reactions, sharing their own humorous experiences with sports dads and resonating with the twins' playful take on their basketball journey.

"brooo my own coaches would ask us this Inna locker room… this is how bad WE ALL ARE," one fan wrote.

"So it wasn’t just my dad???" a second added.

"I felt this," another said.