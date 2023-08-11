Cavinder twins team up with Jake Paul to fire back at haters
Haley and Hanna Cavinder have gained fame for their witty comebacks to critics, often showcased in their viral TikTok videos.
In their most recent post from Thursday, the twins teamed up with another well-known social media influencer to deliver a sassy response to a fan.
Jake Paul joined the Cavinders as they playfully responded to a fan's comment that said the girls looked like him.
They cleverly conveyed their response by flashing knowing smiles and lip-syncing to a trending audio that said, "I'm just like you. You're just like me. It's something anyone can see."
The trio's epic crossover had fans buzzing all over social media!
Cavinder twins cause a stir online with Jake Paul collab
"No they look way better," one fan noted.
"Long loss triplets fr," another said.
"Damn, you do look the same..," another fan commented.
After signing their podcast, Twin Talk, to Paul's Betr Media platform, the twins' first podcast episode dropped on Friday at 1 PM EST, with their first guest being none other than Paul himself.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins