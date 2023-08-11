Cavinder twins team up with Jake Paul to fire back at haters

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - I guess you could say Jake Paul is a Cavinder ...triplet?

The Cavinder twins teamed up with fellow influencer Jake Paul for a new TikTok on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have gained fame for their witty comebacks to critics, often showcased in their viral TikTok videos.



In their most recent post from Thursday, the twins teamed up with another well-known social media influencer to deliver a sassy response to a fan.

Jake Paul joined the Cavinders as they playfully responded to a fan's comment that said the girls looked like him.

They cleverly conveyed their response by flashing knowing smiles and lip-syncing to a trending audio that said, "I'm just like you. You're just like me. It's something anyone can see."

The trio's epic crossover had fans buzzing all over social media!