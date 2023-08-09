Cavinder twins ignite TikTok with shots fired between sisters!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - If you have a twin, you know the deal!

In a hilarious new TikTok video, Haley Cavinder playfully called out her twin sister Hanna for copying her Instagram photos. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Not only is Haley Cavinder the elder of the social media famous Cavinder twins, but she is apparently the one driving their viral content.

In a hilarious new TikTok video, Haley playfully teased her twin sister Hanna for copying her Instagram photos. Adding an extra layer of amusement, Haley used the well-known sound clip of Kim Kardashian expressing her frustration over her sister Kourtney imitating her iconic wedding.

"if you have a twin you know," Haley captioned.

In the clip that has garnered over 100,000 views and thousands of likes, Haley compared a series of her and her sister's photo that had a striking resemblance.

Needless to say, Cavinder twins fans were entertained over the light-hearted shade.