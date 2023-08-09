Cavinder twins ignite TikTok with shots fired between sisters!
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - If you have a twin, you know the deal!
Not only is Haley Cavinder the elder of the social media famous Cavinder twins, but she is apparently the one driving their viral content.
In a hilarious new TikTok video, Haley playfully teased her twin sister Hanna for copying her Instagram photos. Adding an extra layer of amusement, Haley used the well-known sound clip of Kim Kardashian expressing her frustration over her sister Kourtney imitating her iconic wedding.
"if you have a twin you know," Haley captioned.
In the clip that has garnered over 100,000 views and thousands of likes, Haley compared a series of her and her sister's photo that had a striking resemblance.
Needless to say, Cavinder twins fans were entertained over the light-hearted shade.
Fans react to Haley Cavinder calling out her sister Hanna
While Haley Cavinder may not like her twin sister copying her style, their fans couldn't help but find the situation comical.
"still laughing," one fan said.
"She just loves you," another added.
"I can’t even tell who’s who," another fan joked.
Will Hanna Cavinder clap back against her sister with her own viral TikTok soon?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins