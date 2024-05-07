Haley and Hanna Cavinder spill what it's really like to have a twin
Miami, Florida - Ever wondered what it's like to have a twin like the Cavinders?
Haley and Hanna revealed what many wonder in a TikTok video offering a peek into what it's like to be a twin.
In the clip shared Monday, the twins reveal that having a twin is like having "built-in four eyes."
With their synchronized moves, they playfully hint at the perks of sharing such a close connection: doubled perspective and a mutual radar for the world around them!
The twins' analogy highlighted their ability to support and watch out for each other in a way only they can.
Whether they're sporting matching fashion accidentally, finishing each other's sentences, or navigating life's twists and turns together, their shared journey brings them closer, creating a fun and unbreakable bond that's uniquely theirs.
The Cavinder twins never fail to bring their fans into their world of sisterly camaraderie, and this latest video is just another gem in their treasure trove of twin magic!
This fall, Haley and Hanna are bound to bring that harmony to the basketball court as they embark on their final NCAA hoops season together in Miami, Florida.
