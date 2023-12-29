Haley Cavinder reveals true feelings about upcoming college basketball season

Fort Worth, Texas - The 2024 NCAA hoops season can't come fast enough for Haley Cavinder of the Cavinder twins !

Haley Cavinder's excitement to return to college basketball is real, and the future TCU hooper can't wait to get back in the game next season. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Haley Cavinder is poised to make her mark next season with the TCU Horned Frogs, in her last year of college basketball.

The excitement is real for the athlete-influencer, and Haley just can't resist the allure of the court, as evident in her latest Instagram reel.



In the video, Haley effortlessly sinks a 3-pointer in a gym, followed by a spontaneous celebration dance. Her caption, "i miss szn," accompanied by a sad emoji, perfectly captures the anticipation for her upcoming run.

Let's not forget Haley's stellar performance last season as Miami's leading scorer, guiding the Hurricanes to their historic first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament.

As she gears up for her final collegiate year, the basketball world is eagerly awaiting the swan song of her impressive college basketball journey.