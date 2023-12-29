Haley Cavinder reveals true feelings about upcoming college basketball season
Fort Worth, Texas - The 2024 NCAA hoops season can't come fast enough for Haley Cavinder of the Cavinder twins!
Haley Cavinder is poised to make her mark next season with the TCU Horned Frogs, in her last year of college basketball.
The excitement is real for the athlete-influencer, and Haley just can't resist the allure of the court, as evident in her latest Instagram reel.
In the video, Haley effortlessly sinks a 3-pointer in a gym, followed by a spontaneous celebration dance. Her caption, "i miss szn," accompanied by a sad emoji, perfectly captures the anticipation for her upcoming run.
Let's not forget Haley's stellar performance last season as Miami's leading scorer, guiding the Hurricanes to their historic first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament.
As she gears up for her final collegiate year, the basketball world is eagerly awaiting the swan song of her impressive college basketball journey.
Hanna Cavinder set to cheer on twin Haley from the sidelines
Despite the Cavinder twins often being recognized for their shared activities, returning to basketball isn't one of those joint endeavors.
Thankfully, Hanna has revealed her game plan for the future with fans: that she will continue to be a Haley's biggest supporter from the sidelines.
With the possibility of fellow NCAA players Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Caitlin Clark all departing to the WNBA this year, Haley Cavinder will be one of the top players to watch next fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder