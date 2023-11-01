Hanna Cavinder reveals her new plan as Haley returns to college basketball

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - With Haley Cavinder back on the court this NCAA season , twin sister Hanna is ready to rock 'n' roll on her own game plan!

With Haley Cavinder back on the court this NCAA season, sister Hanna (pictured) is ready to cheer her twin on from the sidelines. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley sent shockwaves through the basketball world with her surprise announcement of her return to the sport in the upcoming season. This news left many fans of the Cavinder sisters wondering about Hanna's future, as she won't be joining Haley on the court.

The twins are renowned as a dynamic business duo known for doing everything together. With Haley making a comeback to basketball solo, there was speculation about whether they would eventually pursue separate paths.

Fortunately, Hanna has unveiled her game plan for the future, ensuring that she will remain close to her basketball-playing sister.

In a viral TikTok video shared on Tuesday, Hanna shared that she would be passionately supporting her sister from the sidelines, accompanied by their adorable new pup, Harvey.