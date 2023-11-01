Hanna Cavinder reveals her new plan as Haley returns to college basketball
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - With Haley Cavinder back on the court this NCAA season, twin sister Hanna is ready to rock 'n' roll on her own game plan!
Haley sent shockwaves through the basketball world with her surprise announcement of her return to the sport in the upcoming season. This news left many fans of the Cavinder sisters wondering about Hanna's future, as she won't be joining Haley on the court.
The twins are renowned as a dynamic business duo known for doing everything together. With Haley making a comeback to basketball solo, there was speculation about whether they would eventually pursue separate paths.
Fortunately, Hanna has unveiled her game plan for the future, ensuring that she will remain close to her basketball-playing sister.
In a viral TikTok video shared on Tuesday, Hanna shared that she would be passionately supporting her sister from the sidelines, accompanied by their adorable new pup, Harvey.
Fans react to Hanna Cavinder's revelation amid Haley's comeback
As Hanna prepares to be her twin sister Haley's biggest cheerleader in her last NCAA season, she shared a clear message to fans with her post.
"she got 2 new bench players wdym," Hanna said in the video's caption.
With more than 200,000 views, the post received many responses from fans, with some even suggesting that perhaps Hanna should consider a comeback as well.
"Come back toooooo," one fan wrote.
"Get on that transfer portal! Show your sis how it's done!" another added.
Though Haley has not yet revealed which NCAA team she is set to represent, the season opens on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins