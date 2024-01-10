Haley Cavinder sinks jaw-dropping dancing trick shot on TikTok

Fort Worth, Texas - Can Haley Cavinder just hit the NCAA court already?!

In her latest TikTok video, Haley Cavinder (l.) teamed up with her twin sister Hanna for a jaw-dropping long trick shot that sent fans into a frenzy. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley Cavinder is gearing up for her college hoops comeback next fall, and has been hyping up fans with viral basketball content since making the announcement.

In her latest TikTok video, she teamed up with her twin sister and fellow athlete-influencer Hanna Cavinder for a jaw-dropping long trick shot that sent fans into a frenzy.

The dynamic duo kicked off the clip with Haley taking on the "push-up" dribbling challenge, flawlessly syncing her dribbles to the rhythmic "down, up" audio.

After acing two rounds of dribbling "push-ups," she smoothly launched a deep shot that effortlessly swished through the net.

The twins then shared a celebratory dancing moment, leaving fans even more pumped about Haley's return to the court next season.

"I feel like Haley truly committed to better her game this off year and will be a force next year at TCU," one fan wrote.

"Gonna be trouble next year," another added.