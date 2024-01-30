Hanna Cavinder gets real about the single life in viral TikTok video
Fort Worth, Texas - For the first time in a long time, Hanna Cavinder isn't dating anyone and she recently got blunt with fans about how the single life is treating her.
The ex-Miami basketball player is embracing the single life and declaring the gym as her true love, dubbing it "bae" in a hilarious now-viral TikTok video!
In the video, Hanna sends a kiss to the camera, syncs up with the audio, and hops on the StairMaster like a champ.
Since ending her seven-year relationship with former Air Force football star Corvan Taylor, Hanna is taking it easy on the dating front.
But fear not, because she's still got a solid squad of supporters cheering her on in the comments of the video!
"do you. You're worth it," one fan wrote.
"you'll find someone," another encouraged.
"Amen to that!" a fan wrote, evidently agreeing with Hanna that "gym is bae."
With Valentine's Day less than a month away, will Hanna find a potential suitor for the lovey-dovey holiday? Keep your eyes open for any updates!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins