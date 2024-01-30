Hanna Cavinder gets real about the single life in viral TikTok video

Fort Worth, Texas - For the first time in a long time, Hanna Cavinder isn't dating anyone and she recently got blunt with fans about how the single life is treating her.

The ex-Miami basketball player is embracing the single life and declaring the gym as her true love, dubbing it "bae" in a hilarious now-viral TikTok video!

In the video, Hanna sends a kiss to the camera, syncs up with the audio, and hops on the StairMaster like a champ.

Since ending her seven-year relationship with former Air Force football star Corvan Taylor, Hanna is taking it easy on the dating front.

But fear not, because she's still got a solid squad of supporters cheering her on in the comments of the video!

"do you. You're worth it," one fan wrote.

"you'll find someone," another encouraged.

"Amen to that!" a fan wrote, evidently agreeing with Hanna that "gym is bae."