Hanna Cavinder gets blunt about her sister's return to NCAA hoops

Fort Worth, Texas - How does Hanna Cavinder feel about her sister's return to college basketball ?

Hanna Cavinder (l.) hilariously expressed her feelings over her sister Haley Cavinder's (r.) return to college basketball via a viral TikTok trend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

When Haley and Hanna Cavinder decided to hang up their basketball shoes after graduating from Miami in April, no one expected a wrestling ring to be their next arena!

But as the twins teased WWE appearances and dropped hints on social media, fans were left scratching their heads – was this the end of their basketball journey?

Then, out of the blue, Haley announced her return to NCAA hoops for one final season of eligibility in October.

Hanna hilariously expressed her feelings about the whole ordeal via a viral TikTok trend in a new video.

She mimed the viral audio clip with a deadpan expression: "all that work and what did it get me."

The camera then pans over to Haley who casually shrugs, leaving fans in stitches!