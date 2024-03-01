Hanna Cavinder gets blunt about her sister's return to NCAA hoops
Fort Worth, Texas - How does Hanna Cavinder feel about her sister's return to college basketball?
When Haley and Hanna Cavinder decided to hang up their basketball shoes after graduating from Miami in April, no one expected a wrestling ring to be their next arena!
But as the twins teased WWE appearances and dropped hints on social media, fans were left scratching their heads – was this the end of their basketball journey?
Then, out of the blue, Haley announced her return to NCAA hoops for one final season of eligibility in October.
Hanna hilariously expressed her feelings about the whole ordeal via a viral TikTok trend in a new video.
She mimed the viral audio clip with a deadpan expression: "all that work and what did it get me."
The camera then pans over to Haley who casually shrugs, leaving fans in stitches!
Fans react to the Cavinder twins' latest TikTok
The Cavinder twins' latest TikTok video has their ever-loyal fans buzzing in the comments with all kinds of different reactions.
"that's the difference between a passion and a hobby," one fan wrote.
"WWE delayed? Or not happening?" another commenter asked.
One user even got the girls mixed up for a second and thought that Hanna was returning to hoops as well – well, they are identical!
"I just like misread this and I thought it was saying Hanna was coming back too and I was like whattttt I was so excited for a split second," the commenter wrote.
Oh, well... never say never!
Haley Cavinder is set to return to NCAA hoops with the TCU Horned Frogs this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins