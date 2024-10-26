Chappell Roan confronts paparazzi: "You need to apologize to me"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Chappell Roan spotted a familiar face among the hordes of paparazzi as she attended the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo 's concert movie.

The incident took place on Friday night in Los Angeles when Roan posed for photos and made eye contact with the photographer.

As Daily Mail reported, the 26-year-old singer approached the paparazzi and spoke to him about another situation that is said to have taken place last February.

Back then, at the Grammy Awards, the photographer allegedly shouted at Roan while she was on the red carpet.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys," the Pink Pony Club artist told him.

"You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes. Yes... At the Universal afterparty. I remember. You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that. Yeah, yep, yep, you do. No, no, no. You need to apologize to me."

Roan was so insistent on an apology that even the staff had to intervene to defuse the situation and escort the singer from the venue.

Whether she actually received the apology she was hoping for remains unclear.